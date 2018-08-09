Honda showroom to move from Littlehampton to Peugeot site in Ferring

Honda will be moving in next door to Peugeot in Ferring after planning permission was granted for an extension to the site.

Yesterday, Arun District Council’s development control committee approved the demolition of a bungalow west of Worthing Peugeot in Littlehampton Road to build Yeomans Honda’s new motor dealership, showroom and head office facilities.

Concerns were raised over transporters parking on the A259 and offloading the vehicles, which posed a safety risk for road users and horse riders who use a specially-adapted controlled crossing.

Councillor Stephen Abbott, vice-chairman of Ferring Parish Council, objected to the proposal. He said: “There is absolutely nothing with this proposition to overcome that problem. It has been completely ignored and we find that unacceptable.”

After a debate, councillors voted for an amendment to the planning conditions that offloading must be done via Hangleton Lane, to the rear of the premises.

The move will see the Honda showroom in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, close and staff relocate to this site.

Ken Watson, the agent behind the planning application, said that as well as protecting 14 jobs, the move would create five more full-time positions at Honda, with a further five at the head office and 20 supply chain jobs at the new customer contact centre, describing it as an ‘exciting’ opportunity to ‘contribute to the local economy’ by an ‘important local employer’.

West Sussex County Council came under fire from councillors, as the Highways department did not respond to Arun’s consultation on the plans. Councillor Barbara Oakley described their lack of response as ‘appalling’.