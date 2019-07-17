Heroic members of the public rescue 'very distressed man' from the sea near Worthing Pier

A 'very distressed man' has been saved from the sea near Worthing Pier by heroic members of the public.

Sussex Police said they were called to Worthing Pier at 3.24pm following reports a man who was 'very distressed' had gone into the shallows.

Emergency services at Worthing seafront this afternoon

A spokesman said: "Members of the public have gone in the water, got hold of the man and pulled him out ."

The man was handed over to the police, and was checked by paramedics who were also called to the scene.

The coastguard were also involved in the rescue operation.