Worthing psychiatrist raises awareness of youth mental health with Music for the Mind

A consultant psychiatrist from Worthing who uses music and the arts to support children and young people through mental health challenges has been recognised by the High Commission of India.

Dr Ramya Mohan is based in the Worthing Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, which helps children and young people, their families and carers when someone is experiencing emotional well-being or mental health difficulties.

Ramya Mohan concert at the Nehru Centre, 11-10-2018

Ramya is also a composer and performer, using her academic and creative skills to create projects, events and techniques to support children and young people with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Ramya was invited to perform at an event hosted by The High Commission of India, Culture Wing, in London last month on World Mental Health Day.

At Music for the Mind, Ramya used songs in a number of different languages to start a dialogue about mental health.

India’s culture, languages, life philosophies and various music forms were showcased through Ramya’s live performances at the event to support positive mental health.

There was also a question and answer session with a number of experts from both medical and musical backgrounds.

Ramya said: “I was so proud to launch my new video single Jaagritaa, which means awakening. My hope is that the song will raise awareness of the importance of mental health and wellbeing for children and young people.

“Through this song I have tried to integrate the artistic communities across India and the UK to promote mental health across cultures and continents.

“The video also features 30 children who are using their energy to promote the cause of mental health through music.”

Ramya has also created a music-based therapeutic technique for people of any age called CAPE, which stands for Creative Arts for Processing Emotions, and there is also a version specifically for children and young people. This project has received recognition across the world.

To find out more about Ramya, her work and upcoming events, visit www.ramyamohan.com.

Sussex Partnership provides specialist mental health and learning disability services for people of all ages in Sussex.

To find out more about these services, visit www.sussexpartnership.nhs.uk.

