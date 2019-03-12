West Sussex prevention assessment team hosts drop-in sessions in Worthing

Crawford Medley moved to Shoreham soon after suffering a stroke and soon found he was feeling rather isolated and unsure of where to turn for support.

Having been assessed by an occupational therapist, Crawford was referred to the prevention assessment team, which includes nurse advisers, social care workers from West Sussex County Council, Guild Care and Age UK West Sussex.

Crawford Medley with caseworker Kelly Murphy, who was assigned by the prevention assessment team

Caseworker Kelly Murphy began working with Crawford last summer and soon identified a number of ways to make his life that little bit easier.

Crawford said: “I was very isolated when I first moved here but now adaptations have been made to my home, it has allowed me to reclaim my life. It would have taken me far longer to try and sort all of this out on my own and it would have been far more difficult. It has been a real lifeline for me.”

Contact details for gardeners and an NHS dentist were provided, and Kelly encouraged Crawford to speaking with his GP about physiotherapy.

Kelly put Crawford in touch with Guild Care for a link worker, who supported him to access public transport and social groups, and enabled him to receive some domestic help from Guild Care Home.

Kelly was also able to arrange for the installation of a key safe, a lifeline pendant and smoke alarms at his property.

Now feeling more settled, Crawford has been linked up with Workability to access volunteering opportunities. This has seen him attend a number of social groups and he is now looking at becoming a volunteer at one group to help others find their feet again.

The prevention assessment team is hosting a coffee morning at Worthing Library on Tuesday, March 19, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, as part of Library Wellbeing Month.

There will also be a drop-in session at Worthing Library on Tuesday, March 26, 11am to 1pm.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for adults and health, said: “The support that the prevention assessment teams provide in our communities is invaluable. Over the years, they have helped many people regain their independence and confidence again.

“I would urge anyone who feels they might benefit from the support offered by the team, or anyone who knows someone who might be in need of a helping hand, to attend the coffee morning on March 19, where they can speak to a member of the team and find out more.”

The team provides information, advice and support to enable independence and self-care for those who may be struggling to remain living well at home, reducing the need for reactive, more intrusive and costly services.

