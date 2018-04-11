VIDEO AND PICTURES: See inside Herald and Gazette Gym of the Year 2018

South Coast Gym has staff to help with any form of training, from simply getting into trim to winning competitions.

The Herald and Gazette Gym of the Year 2018, chosen by our readers last month, is a place where every member counts and every staff member is valued.

Owner Neil Donohue, rear, with the team at South Coast Gym, the Herald and Gazette Gym of the Year 2018. Picture: Derek Martin DM1840587a

Owner Neil Donohue said: “We wanted a gym where anyone could walk in and not feel inhibited.

“We try to encourage everyone to use everything and try to appeal to everyone. We encompass a friendly atmosphere and make everyone welcome.

“We have got such a wide age range, from around five to a couple in their 70s, and we play music so people are less likely to put in their earphones and more likely to talk.”

A former soldier, Neil set up the gym on Chartwell Business Park in Lancing three years ago, having done various jobs since coming out of the Army.

He explained: “I have always been into fitness and when Reps closed in Worthing, there wasn’t really anything around that offered quite the same. It took four years to get it up and running.”

There are areas for strength and cardio upstairs, along with a boxing section, where two-times world kickboxing champion Eski runs classes. Downstairs is focused on weights and most machines are Hammer Strength.

Neil said: “People can get help and advice from people who have done it before, to competition level.

“Personal training is also available for the people who are not so confident. This will help them not only with their exercise choices but will help with diet as well.”

New members are given an induction session, where they are shown how to use the machines and a programme is set up for them.

Neil said: “We have had some very good results from people here, which we are very proud of.”

There are many membership options to choose from – pay as you go, per session or yearly, so there is something for everyone.

The team comes from a wide range of sport backgrounds, including GB ice hockey, England cricket, boxing, American Football, bikini and bodybuilding athletes.

Roberta Saidurov, manager, said: “It is like a family. That is what makes our gym different. We all know about each other, we are all friends. We have choice and we have freedom, I love my job.

“It is such a proud moment to say we have won Gym of the Year. We would like to say a massive thank you to all the readers who voted for us, that means a lot to us, and a special massive thank you to our members.

“We will continue to provide the best for them and to keep them happy here.”

Visit www.southcoastgym.com for more information.