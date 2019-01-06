New year’s resolutions – ‘Yes-I-Canuary’ says Guild Care

Kick start your new year’s resolutions and support Guild Care at the same time.

It is a sad truth that despite the best of intentions, the majority of people fail to keep up their new year’s resolutions. Whether it is to have a dry January or take up running, too many of us fail once we get back into real life after the festive break.

Chief executive Suzanne Millard is giving up eating out for January

To help kick start your resolutions in 2019, the charity Guild Care is holding a special campaign in January: ‘Yes-I-Canuary’.

The idea is simple. Firstly, set yourself a target for the month to either give something up (chocolate, alcohol, etc.), or take up an activity (running, going to the gym, etc.). Then, use the form or set-up a JustGiving page to collect sponsorship from your friends, colleagues, and family. You can then use this support to keep you motivated and achieve your goals this January – Yes-You-Canuary!

Guild Care has been making a difference to the lives of the people of Worthing and its surrounding areas since it was first established in 1933 by a small team of volunteers. Today, the charity runs three care homes and more than 30 community services, which help more than 3,000 people each year, aged from 5 to 105.

How your sponsorship could make a difference:

Enter Worthing Half Marathon through Guild Care for a reduced entry fee

• £20 could pay for four children with learning disabilities from our Ashdown Centre to go swimming.

• £50 could pay for someone living with dementia to enjoy an afternoon outing, providing a much-needed break for their carers.

• £107 could run one of our services for adults with learning disabilities for one day.

• £190 could pay for a week’s worth of fun and stimulating activity sessions for users of our Bradbury Wellbeing Centre who are living with dementia.

• £363 could run our Ashdown Centre for children and young adults with learning disabilities for one day.

• £165 could pay for subsidised meals for 50 older people in our Healthy Living Centre. These people will enjoy a two-course healthy home-cooked lunch with friends, reducing loneliness and isolation.

Guild Care chief executive Suzanne Millard is undertaking a sponsored slim to lose half a stone.

She said: “I want to lose the half a stone that I have put on since my birthday in November. To achieve my goal, I will obviously be giving up a lot of naughty treats, such as the glass of wine mid-week and my morning biscuits. However, the main thing that I will give up will be eating out in January.”

Let us know how you are doing by sharing your story on social media by tagging in Guild Care and using the hashtag #YesICanuary.

Lastly, for any runners among you – or your family and friends – the Worthing Half Marathon on Sunday, February 10, is now open for registration. To enter through Guild Care means a reduced entry fee of £20, with a pledge to raise sponsorship. If this is of interest, please get in touch with the fundraising team.

You can download your sponsorship form for ‘Yes-I-Canuary’ at www.guildcare.org/yes or for more information please contact the Fundraising Team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org.

Fundraising events filled with festive cheer for Guild Care

Guild Care awards celebrate charity’s staff and volunteers

Guild Care singing group has great benefits and it’s all for fun