Firewalk returns after successful inaugural event for Worthing hospice

Walk on hot coals for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing as part of an Epic Games Day in partnership with Worthing Rugby Club.

The charity is offering supporters the opportunity to take on a 20ft firewalk on June 15 and hope the adrenalin-fuelled evening will inspire people to do something they did not think possible.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural firewalk, many people are expected to take part in memory of a loved one to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Jo Bacon, community fundraiser officer, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing back the event for a second time in June. With the support of Worthing Rugby Club, last year’s firewalk raised £5,040. This is enough to fund the cost of a 24-hour stay on our in-patient unit for eight of our patients.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new firewalkers this year and together we hope we can beat last year’s total.”

Helena Juric, 25, faced her fears and completed the first firewalk challenge in March 2018, raising more than £600. She was motivated to take part after witnessing the care the hospice gave to her mother, Nadine Byrnes.

Helena said: “When my mum was diagnosed with cancer, St Barnabas were remarkable with their end-of-life care. The firewalk was an amazing experience. It pushed me to come out of my comfort zone and made me try something new. I would recommend it to anyone. It’s so much fun and for such a great cause.”

Paddy Hooper, a St Barnabas House ambassador and Worthing Ruby Club Minis coach, is looking forward to hosting the event again this year.

Paddy said: “One of the best things about the firewalk is that you can turn up and have a fantastic experience without having to spend six months beforehand doing fitness work.

“On the evening, we have a world class fire master instructor who has undergone a minimum of 200 separate firewalking events at different locations.

“By getting the community involved, we can improve the quality of life for people receiving hospice care and have loads of fun at the same time.”

Think you can handle the heat? Register to firewalk before May 15 and take advantage of the early bird offer of £20 at www.stbh.org.uk/firewalk