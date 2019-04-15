'Gunshots' at Worthing address spark armed police response

Armed police have seized a long-barrelled gun from a man in Worthing after shots were reportedly heard.

Sussex Police said that at 1.45pm today, police were called to a report that a man with a long barrelled gun had been seen outside and inside an address in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, and that shots had been heard.

Armed officers were sent to the scene and assisted the operation.

At 2.25pm, a 55-year-old man was safely arrested without incident at the address on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place, police said. He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

A long-barrelled BB-gun was seized, they added.

A police spokesman sought to reassure the public after the worrying incident.

They said: "There was no violence and no injury during the arrest and no injury.

"There are no reports of any injuries and there is currently nothing to suggest that shots had been aimed at anyone."