Guild Care offers free charity furniture collection service around Worthing

A Worthing charity is offering a free furniture collection service throughout Worthing and the surrounding areas.

Guild Care staff will happily collect larger donation items, as long as they are in a reasonable condition and have fire safety labels still attached.

Guild Care offers a free furniture collection service for larger donations

Vans from the charity will come and collect the items which will then be distributed daily to its charity shops by the furniture team.

Dawn West, Guild Care’s retail cluster manager, said: “This free service is ideal for people who are moving, downsizing, or selling a house for a relative and have lots of large furniture they no longer need.

“The team will also collect multiple bags of items so for example if an elderly person has five or six bags they would like to donation but cannot get it to the charity shop themselves, then we would happily come and pick that up as well.

“So as long as the items are in reasonable condition we are very happy to come and collect them and they will be put up for sale in one of our charity shops helping to raise money for children and adults in need.”

Money raised for its charity shops enables Guild Care to continue to run its vital community services which help children and adults in need.

If you have any large donations such as sofas, wardrobes, beds or electrical appliances or multiple bags of items to donate then contact

The GreenHouse Donation Centre on 01903 205303, email warehousemanager@guildcare.org or visit www.guildcare.org.

