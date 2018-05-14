GALLERY: Sompting and District Model Railway Club annual exhibition

Model railway enthusiasts from the area have had their best show yet for Sompting and District Model Railway Club’s annual exhibition.

Hundreds of train lovers from every age group visited the two-day show at Sompting Village Hall at the weekend.

Matthew Ayling, co-organiser of the exhibition, said: “The show went really well. It was our best ever.

“We had about ten model railways with exhibitors travelling from both West and East Sussex to exhibit.

“It was a really excellent exhibition and was very well attended by the public.”

More than 200 people attended the exhibition, which showed off many creations by railway modellers, in a variety of different gauges.

Another feature was a diorama competition, where club members had to construct a scenic layout no larger than 2ft by 1ft.

Matthew added: “We had our members presenting their layouts this year as well as visiting layouts. There was certainly a high level of standard to the exhibits, which our visitors appreciated.”

There were six entries to the diorama competition, with Robert Ettridge being crowned the winner. In second place was Daniel Goodwin and Nigel Murphy was third.

There was also a demonstration room, where visitors were able to see trees being created and buildings painted, then constructed. This included opportunities to talk to and ask questions of the experts.

Next up on the club’s calendar is the Come and See us Club Day, which will be held on Saturday, September 28, at Sompting Village Hall.

The model railway club welcomes new members from juniors, aged eight to 15, to experienced modellers.

For more information about the club and meetings, visit the website www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk.