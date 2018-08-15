Fun day in memory of Tommy returns to Shoreham park

A charity fun day set up in honour of a Shoreham man who tragically died two years ago takes place on Saturday (August 18).

Tommy Ramshaw was just 20 years old when he was struck by a train at Shoreham station’s level crossing.

His mother, Jeanette Compton, has organised the event at Buckingham Park, which runs from 11am to 4pm.

She said: “It’s a traditional fun day with a fun dog show, tug of war, craft stalls, food stalls, Pimms and beer bar, side shows and rides.

“Coastway Vets are sponsoring the fun dog show and bringing along a team of Vet Nurses and Behaviourist to answer any questions animal related.”

After Tommy’s death, Jeanette set up Tommy’s Fund which aims to support families that lose an older child aged 18 to 30 suddenly.

However this year Jeanette said she wanted to do something positive in her son’s memory and has decided to use the event to raise funds for Bradley Harrison.

The 17-year-old, from Shoreham, has undergone heart surgery in the USA.

His family needs to raise funds to aid Brads recovery and bring him home.

Jeanette said: “We would also like to give a big shout out to our Event Planners Vivacious Events who give their time for free and work constantly to make sure the event will be successful.”

For more information on Tommy’s Fun day and Tommy’s Fund, visit www.tommysfund.org.uk

