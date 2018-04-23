Four men arrested after assault outside Worthing pub

Four men have been arrested following a ‘verbal and physical altercation’ between two groups outside a Worthing pub yesterday (Sunday, April 22).

Officers were called to the Three Fishes Pub in Chapel Road, Worthing, at 6.35pm following an assault, police said.

Police at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman confirmed a verbal and physical altercation had occurred between two groups outside the premises.

A 36-year-old man from Worthing and a 27-year-old man from Billingshurst were arrested on suspicion of affray and both have since been released under investigation, according to police.

A 51-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of affray, the spokesman said.

A 25-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a constable in the execution of his or her duty, police confirmed.

The two latter men remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the assault should report any information online here or call 101 quoting reference 1042 of 22/04.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.