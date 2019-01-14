Former Waitrose site in Littlehampton could be turned into 83 homes

Plans for 83 homes have been submitted for the former Waitrose site in Littlehampton.

Plans were submitted today to Arun District Council to demolish the existing buildings on the site in Avon Road, Littlehampton, and build 83 homes there.

The plans also include 158.5 square metres of floorspace which could be turned into shops, office space, food or drink outlets. There would be 41 parking spaces for cars, including two for disabled drivers, and 108 spaces for bicycles, with landscaping of the surrounding area.