Fire breaks out at shop in Worthing

Crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire involving a shop in Chapel Road at 8.37pm.

A spokesman said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene along with the Aerial Ladder Platform.

“Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire on the roof of the building, which is believed to have begun accidentally.

Firefighters at the scene in Chapel Road, Worthing

“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident, and the last crew booked away from the scene at 9.56pm.”