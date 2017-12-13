Father to cycle 500km on Christmas Eve for charity

Santa’s sleigh will travel the most miles this Christmas Eve, but a Worthing window cleaner will be not far behind.

Father-of-three Ben Evans is taking on a 500-kilometre cycle challenge alongside thousands of riders around the world.

The catch? While others will try and complete the Strava Rapha Festive 500 in eight days, Ben wants to do it in one.

Ben, 47, who lives in New Parade, said: “I did this challenge last year in 4 days.

“Honestly I was knackered but felt great for completing it.

“This year I thought I would do 500 kilometres in one day and raise £500 for Cancer Research.

“Cancer affects everybody in some way .

“Recently there’s some friends that have been hit with this and I have had a lot of people round me die of cancer.”

Click here to visit Ben’s JustGiving page.