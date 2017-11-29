Family remembers ‘running, laughing and smiling uncle Terry’

The family of popular Upper Beeding man Terry Townsend has paid tribute to him following his death.

Terry, 71, a window cleaner, died on Thursday (November 23) after falling from a ladder while at work.

Terry Townsend

He suffered head injuries and despite the air ambulance being called, Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following his death, many people who knew him took to Facebook to pay their respects, catching the attention of his great niece Cheryl Wooster.

She said: “His family love and care about him and would like him to be remembered for his great outlook on life and his caring-ness towards others.”

Terry was born in Reading in 1946 and grew up with five sisters – Margot, Sandra, Jean, Maria, Gil – and one brother – Graham.

Terry Townsend with family

He sang in the local church and was always regarded as an entertainer, according to his niece Rosalinda – Margot’s daughter – who Terry referred to as Rozzie.

She said: “He has always been a joker. He could balance chairs and almost anything on his nose and chin. He was quite the showman.

“He could also talk for England.”

His family later moved to Portsmouth where he worked at the Greyhound stadium before starting up is own kennels and working his way up to become a trainer.

Terry Townsend's great niece remembers him always laughing

He took a few years out for his other passion of marathon running and trained at Alexander Park (now Mountbatten Park), in Portsmouth.

He worked there as a groundsman and undertook a course to set out racing tracks.

Terry continued to run many marathons and later became a veteran runner.

After experiencing personal heartache, he moved to Upper Beeding and made a new life for himself.

Terry Townsend with his family

Rosalinda added: “He loved making new friends, running and walking his dogs – Stonely and Pebbles – in the area.

“He loved encouraging others with fitness and lifestyle change. He also enjoyed judging the dog show every year.

“Terry was a kind man and nothing was ever too much for him. He always helped others, how ever down he was sometimes he would smile for everyone else.”

Terry also had a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Cheryl added: “Keep on running, laughing and smiling uncle Terry.”

Since his death, a Crowdfunder has been set up to raise money for a memorial to remember Terry. You can donate here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/inmemoryofterry?utm_id=125https%3A%2F%2Fwww.justgiving.com%2Fcrowdfunding%2Finmemoryofterry