Steyning Community Orchard Apple Day 2018

The people of Steyning and beyond do not let the rain get in the way of a good day out.

Steyning Community Orchard nearly cancelled its fifth Apple Day on Saturday due to the weather but the team of volunteers was so glad they decided to go ahead in the end.

Grace Jouanides pressing apples from her own garden at the fifth annual Apple Day at Steyning Community Orchard. Picture: Derek Martin DM18100532a

Bob Platt explained: “It started raining ten minutes before our starting time of 1pm and carried on relentlessly all afternoon.

“In spite of that, we went ahead and were surprised by the number of people who turned up.

“Luckily, we had enough marquees and gazebos to cover everything.

“It was a challenge coping with the weather but we have a great, enthusiastic group of volunteers and supporters, and that makes it all possible and worthwhile.”

Roger Brown, the main organiser, put on a splendid display of heritage apple varieties.

Visitors also took along lots of their own apples for pressing to make juice.

Bob added: “We now have two sets of kit for this and had quite a production line running. Children love having a go at turning the handles on the scrutchers and the presses and watching the juice trickle out.”

Ronnie Reed organised lots of children’s activities with an orchard theme and ran a storytelling session.

Volunteers made lots of cakes and treats, all using apples in one way and another, for sale on the refreshment stall.

The orchard team was also offering apple juice made with local apples, which the volunteers had pressed in advance.

Riverside Brewery supported Apple Day, selling beer and cider, and music was provided by three groups, including the Cheer-up Mollies and Pete Varkala, who organised the sound system.

