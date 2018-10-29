Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s autumn show blessed with more flowers than usual in a stunning display of colour

More flowers than usual were on display at Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s 68th autumn flower show and there was a steady stream of visitors to appreciate them all.

It was a cold but sunny day for the show at Southwick Community Centre on Saturday but it was thanks to the mild and relatively rain-free autumn that there were more flowers than usual for the time of year.

Val O'Neill won the Red Ribbon for best exhibit of flowers from the garden. Picture: Derek Martin DM18103753a

The chrysanthemums in particular made a stunning display of colour, with Kent Kressner and Julie MacCulloch sharing the Frank Green Cup in the members’ section and Julie winning the Hide Cup in the open section.

Julie and Kent also shared the National Chrysanthemum Society medals, with Julie winning the silver and Kent the bronze.

There were many entries in the class for flowers grown in the open garden and Val O’Neill won the Red Ribbon for best exhibit.

In the cookery section, the men were again the winners, with Alan Langridge taking the Gooding Cup by one point from Alan Andrews and Terry Boxall, who were joint second.

The handicraft section was also closely contested, with Helen Swyer winning the Marie Agnes Smith Memorial Bowl by one point from Lesley Collins.

The photography section had many entries, with Malcolm Woodhams winning the Brian Wilkins Trophy.

In the pot plant section, Helen Swyer’s fern, measuring 4ft by 4ft, drew many admiring comments from visitors and she won the Bessie Thrasher Memorial Trophy for most points in this section.

The judge was impressed with the floral art, where Carol Lathleiff won the Gorringe Cup for most points in the open section and the Ward Cup for most points in the members’ section.

In the vegetables, Alan Langridge won the Lewis Cup for most points and Ian Swyer won the Red Ribbon for his superb carrots.

Other cup winners were Helen McKay, Jayne Pumfrey, Ted Banks and Terry Boxall.

The judges were also impressed with the delightful selection of Christmas tree pictures crafted by children from Herons Dale Primary School.

Monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday each month in the Garden Room at Southwick Community Centre. For more details see www.sfhorticulturalsociety.org.uk or find the club on Facebook.

Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society autumn show 2018 - pictures

Shoreham Academy hosts Christmas craft market with licensed bar

Northbrook MET carpentry students come to rescue and help Sussex charity

Students praised for determination on FireBreak course