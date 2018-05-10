PICTURES: Southwick annual plant sale

Business was brisk at Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s annual plant sale as people clamoured to bag a bargain.

Bedding and vegetable plants, perennials and pot plants were snapped up by keen gardeners on a beautiful, sunny morning at Southwick Community Centre on Saturday.

Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society's annual plant sale. Pictures: Derek Martin DM1850053a

Kate Gieler, publicity officer, said: "We had a superb selection, all at very reasonable prices, mainly grown and donated by our members.

"It all sold out very quickly and as ever is a popular event, so we are always happy when the sun shines.

"It was lovely to see so many regular friendly faces and some new ones, too. Thanks to everyone who came along to support us. We hope you enjoy your plants."

The annual plant sale raises funds for the society. Visit www.sfhorticulturalsociety.org.uk for more information.

• Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, outside the Shoreham Centre, from 9am to midday.

Daphne Thomas, show secretary, said: "Those looking for reasonably priced, good-quality homegrown plants will not be disappointed with the wide variety of flower and vegetable plants available."