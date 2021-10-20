Two more parks in Adur and Worthing have been granted the Green Flag award, making it a total of eight green areas to win the prestigious accolade which is celebrating its Silver Jubilee. Lancing Ring and Shoreham Beach will now be added to the coveted list that also boasts Buckingham Park and Lancing Manor Park in Adur and Beach House Park, Highdown Gardens, Field Place and Marine Gardens in Worthing.

The Green Flag, which was formed in 1997, is awarded to green spaces such as parks, reserves, allotments, woodlands and gardens that are recognised for possessing the highest environmental standards and best maintenance to meet the needs of the communities they serve. There are 2,127 across the UK now flying the flag.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for the environment, said: “It is fantastic news that both Lancing Ring and Shoreham Beach have been recognised for the distinguished Green Flag award.

“Our green spaces have never been so important for a variety of reasons. We have all seen in lockdown how important getting out to exercise is for our physical and mental wellbeing. These public spaces are also a haven for wildlife and help with the continued battle to reduce our carbon footprint.

“Adur Council works tirelessly to provide the community with green spaces and this is testimony to the hard work of our dedicated park staff and volunteers.”

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, added: “We continue to work incredibly hard with many stakeholders to ensure our green spaces are of the highest standard that are attractive places to visit.

“We have invested heavily into our parks and green spaces to ensure that they are places that can be enjoyed by everyone. During the pandemic, our parks have been hugely popular with our residents as a place to escape the stress and to enjoy connecting with nature.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

In celebration of this year’s announcement, Green Flag Award is asking buildings and monuments around the UK to #GoGreenForParks today to show appreciation for the spaces that mean so much to people.

Commenting on Adur and Worthing’s achievements, Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd, said: “To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that the sites have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”