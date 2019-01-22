'Emotional' goodbye as couple retire from North Lancing service station after nearly 30 years

A husband and wife duo, who have run a North Lancing service station for almost three decades, were left ‘overwhelmed’ by the turnout at a party to mark their retirement on Sunday.

Jay and Harvinder Kahai are leaving behind the Manor Road service station in North Lancing after 29 years.

The retirement party for Jay and Harvinder. Photo by Kevin & Rae Photography

Their last day was marked by a big party at the store which saw dozens of residents wish them well with messages and cards.

Mr Kahai said: “So many people came, it was overwhelming and emotional. The support they gave us was amazing.”

He said the best thing about running the shop had been meeting people and having chats about football, local issues and politics.

He said: “I’ve loved every day of it, I couldn’t have asked for any better.”

The retirement party for Jay and Harvinder. Photo by Kevin & Rae Photography

But after years of working seven days a week, the couple – whose two grown up daughters both work for the NHS – are looking forward to settling into the new home they have bought in North Lancing, travelling and ‘seeing what life brings’ them.

Mr Kahai said the garage had been taken over by another company and had been closed while works to redevelop it and make it ‘bigger and better’ were underway.

Mr Kahai thanked all his customers for their support over the years.

Councillors Carol and Carson Albury, who helped organise the event, said: “It was very obvious at the retirement party just how much as a family they are appreciated by everyone.

The retirement party for Jay and Harvinder. Photo by Kevin & Rae Photography

“To all these people that came and to those that could not come, this family meant so much to them and as a community Jay and family have supported us here and given so much back to the community.

“Thankfully we are not losing the family from our community as they are going to be living close by.”

