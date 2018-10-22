Emergency services attend car fire in Worthing

A road has been cleared after a car fire in Worthing.

Police received reports of a car on fire on the A280 Long Furlong at 12.15pm.

The car on fire. Photo by Susanne Denker

The fire service attended and the cause of the fire appeared to be an electrical fault, according to police.

There were no injuries and no other vehicles involved, police said.

The road was clear by 12.48pm.

