Year-one is on the move!

Wind and rain failed to dampen the spirits of enthusiastic year-one children keen to be on the move.

The five and six-year-olds had taken their bikes and scooters to school at Upper Beeding Primary on Monday as part of their new topic.

The children had to obey the road signs

Debbie Gilpin, key stage one leader, explained: “The children brought their bikes or scooters to school to participate in a bicycle experience to launch our topic On the Move.

“The playground was transformed into a busy one-way street and children were shown road signs, which they had to obey to keep safe. There were also traffic lights which the children had to use.

“Great fun was had by all, who cared about the weather. The children had a wonderful experience and all rode their bikes or scooters with care and control.”

The children proved adept on their modern two-wheeled transport – a very different experience to the penny-farthing trial they were given on Friday.

Traffic lights were put into action

Children had the opportunity to sit on a penny-farthing and experience how high it is, with help from adventurer Neil Laughton, who is secretary of the Penny Farthing Club. He rode the late 19th century bicycle to the school, dressed in clothes from the period.

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.