Worthing College celebrates 99% A-level pass rate

Worthing College is celebrating what it describes as a fourth consecutive year of ‘best ever’ A-level results.

The A-level pass rate was 99 per cent – above the latest average for sixth form colleges nationally, the college said, and 46 per cent of A-level students achieved high grades at A*- B.

The pass rate for BTEC Level 3 was 93.2 per cent with 75.7 per cent high grades, and 25 out of 31 A-level subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Principal, Paul Riley said: “I am delighted to report for the fourth consecutive year that we have achieved our best ever A-level pass rate of 99 per cent, with 46 per cent of students achieving high grades at A*-B. This is a fantastic achievement for students and staff at the college. 25 A-level subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and 95 students achieved 3 or 4 A grades or equivalent in their subjects.

“Yet again our BTEC Level 3 students did fantastically well with a pass rate of 93.2 per cent, with 75.7 per cent achieving high grades.

“These wonderful results demonstrate our student’s achievements have improved even more and I would like to congratulate all of our students for their hard work.

“I would particularly like to thank every single one of our dedicated and inspirational staff for the excellent teaching, learning and support they have given to their students this year.

“Furthermore, these pass rates are above latest National Averages for Sixth Form Colleges and will enable our students to progress to top Universities, Apprenticeships, employment and further training.

“On behalf of the staff and Governors at Worthing College I would like to wish our students every success for the future”.

A Worthing College spokesman said it ‘shows that the college is continuing to deliver excellent results and a fantastic experience for its students’.

They added: “This is great news for its current and future students in and around Worthing and Adur, and puts the college in a very strong position as it seeks to merge with Chichester College Group.”