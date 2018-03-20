VIDEO: National prize for Southwick school

Glebe Primary School has won the Royal Society’s Young People’s Book Prize 2017 video competition with a brilliant book review film featuring its Chatterbooks reading group.

The Southwick school beat almost 100 other entries and won £500 worth of book tokens.

For the annual book prize, an adult judging panel selects a shortlist of six books then the overall winner is selected entirely by young people across the UK, involving schools, science centres, reading clubs, community groups, Scouts and Brownies. The winner of this year’s prize was Home Lab by Robert Winston.

The video competition tasked groups involved in judging shortlisted books with making a short video about the experience. The videos were judged on creativity, enthusiasm and production by the Royal Society and chairman of the shortlist judges, Professor Christl Donnelly, from Imperial College London.

The videos had to feature each of the books, the children’s opinions and some shots of the children judging the books but the rest was up to them.