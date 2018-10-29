Terrific time at Marlipins Museum for archaeology day

Delving into the past gave children an exciting experience to end half term at Marlipins Museum in Shoreham.

The archaeology day on Saturday was organised by Dot McBrian, known as Aunty Dot.

Axel Gooch, four, exploring the various finds. Photo by Derek Martin DM18103666a

Five-year-old Levi Barnes went along with his grandmother and had a terrific time.

Dot said: “He really loved it and was into everything from looking at his finds under the microscope to making his own Roman mosaic.

“He asked a lot of questions and he is going to do well on the various subjects if his great interest is as enthusiastic as it is at present.”

Dot admitted there had not been a great turnout overall but those who did come absolutely loved it.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “We have tried Saturdays for the past two years but we believe we are up against so many weekend attractions and feel that parents might find it more useful in the middle of the half-term week, such as a Wednesday.”

Pride of Britain Awards winner from Littlehampton talks of relentless bullying

Two Door Cinema Club drummer reveals how his career started in Worthing

Shoreham Academy hosts Christmas craft market with licensed bar