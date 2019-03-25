Southwick pupils experience life as Ancient Egyptians

Year-three pupils at Glebe Primary School in Southwick were taken back almost 4,000 years to experience life as Ancient Egyptians.

Throughout the day, the children were given a variety of exhausting tasks to carry out to experience how tough life was for ordinary Egyptians.

Ancient Egyptians Day at Glebe Primary School in Southwick. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931542a

Robyn Palmer, year-three teacher, said: "The day was really exciting and the children loved the craft activities, which helped them to experience something of the Ancient Egyptian way of life."

The day began with the children exploring different parts of Egyptian life including decoding an ancient scroll written in hieroglyphs to discover the important message left for them.

They learned how to make papyrus using reeds from the River Nile, in preparation for writing their own message or story using Egyptian hieroglyphs.

For many, the best part of the day was trying a variety of Egyptian foods at break time, giving them the energy to create their own fashionable Egyptian jewellery.

The day ended with a fantastic performance from Rainbow Theatre, which allowed the children to take part and show off their drama skills.

April Cowley, a year-three pupil, said: "I loved dressing up and acting like an Ancient Egyptian. It was a really fun way to learn history.”