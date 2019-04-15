Shoreham school takes action to reduce plastic bags

Children at Herons Dale Primary School in Shoreham have been busy decorating cotton reusable bags in an attempt to reduce the number of carrier bags being taken into school.

Tracy Vise, a teaching assistant and Friends of Herons Dale committee member, said: “Our children have a really good understanding of plastic and the negative effects of littering in general and were keen to get involved in this project.

Herons Dale Primary School pupils with some of their colourful creations

“The bags were decorated in a variety of ways, including freestyle painting, paint splatting using a mallet and the tie dye technique.

“This activity took part in Waste Week. Also during this week we had a fact-finding mission about waste and classes were able to get involved in litter picking within the school grounds and our in our local area.”

Emma and Tom Strickland from Hidden Treasures, a shop in Ham Road, Worthing, made a donation to the school in order for this project to go ahead.

It was also supported by Legal and General, with help from Carley Ferguson.