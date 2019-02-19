Shoreham school adds more challenging and fun obstacles to annual Tough Runner charity event

Superheroes is the theme chosen for this year’s Tough Runner at Shoreham Academy.

The massive charity event is in its fourth year, having so far raised £3,430 for Sports Relief, £5,200 for Charlie’s Wish and £6,406 towards United Learning’s Ride ABC project.

The Colour Run is a popular part of Shoreham Academy's Tough Runner charity event

Lucy Uncles, from the PE department, said: “This is a massive charity event and involves a huge amount of students and staff, who dress up, run over a very dirty, fun, wet and colourful course to raise money for charity.

“This year, the charity we are supporting has been voted on by students and the majority vote went to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

“The theme this year is Superheroes, so the outfits will all be at least vaguely related. We may see Batman, Wonder Woman, Hit-Girl, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Robocop and Harry Potter lookalikes running through the academy site and up Stoney Lane to Shoreham Fire Station. All of them will be supermen or superwomen, as they will be raising money for a good cause.”

Tough Runner will take place on Friday, March 29, starting at 3pm, with individuals and teams starting at intervals.

Students have also been asked to create their own obstacle and the best idea will be part of the course.

Lucy added: “This year, we will be introducing even more challenging and fun obstacles and a slightly different course, which will include the Drag and Pull, the Slack and Slime and the old favourites, such as the Colour Run, Slip and Side and Muddy Net Crawl, will of course be included.”

Students can enter as individuals or as teams and there will be prizes, including most money raised as an individual, group or school house, and best costumes.

Parents can help by becoming marshals around the course and the school is looking for support from the community, including sponsorship.

Lucy said: “If you would like to sponsor the event by helping us to provide the equipment we need, e.g. a tarpaulin for the Slip and Side, or buckets for the soapy water, or contribute to the cash we have to pay for the soft play and bouncy obstacles the course will have, please contact us at the school.

“Thank you in advance for supporting the students and staff on what will be our fourth Tough Runner event. The charity will be enormously grateful and the money raised will help make lives better.”

