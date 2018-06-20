Meeting spotlight on Shoreham school places

Future plans for school places in Shoreham and surrounding areas are due to be discussed as part of the main agenda at the next Adur County Local Committee.

The committee will also look at applications for Adur Community Initiative Funding for good causes and Adur & Worthing Council’s application for permission to formalise Brighton Road Car Park in Southwick.

The meeting of the Adur County Local Committee will be held at 7pm on Thursday (June 21) in the main hall of the Shoreham Centre.

David Simmons, chairman of the committee, said: “We realise there has been a high level of interest in secondary school places in the Shoreham area so we would like to give parents and carers the opportunity to hear from West Sussex County Council about the situation with place planning in the area.

“Local headteachers, staff and governors have been working with members and officers to ensure every child in the county is given the best start in life so we hope to reassure residents that this is not something we are taking lightly.”

The committee meeting will be preceded by an informal drop-in from 6pm, where residents will be able to find out about Young People’s Services and the charity Living Streets.

West Sussex County Council officers will also be in attendance.

For an agenda and further information about Adur County Local Committee, log on to the West Sussex County Council website.