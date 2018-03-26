Excitement as vintage bus visits school

A vintage bus provided much excitement when it visited a primary school.

Children in Key Stage 1 at Upper Beeding Primary School in School Road, Upper Beeding, saw the bus roll into their playground earlier this month.

Southern Transit provided the 1968 model for the children to explore and learn about how buses were like in the past.

Vanessa Maskell, from the school, said: “The children explored the bus in the morning, receiving tickets from a conductor and learning about how the conductor communicated with the driver who was in a separate cab at the front of the bus.

“They sketched the bus looking at how this bus differed from buses that they travel on today.

“In the afternoon they were able to go for a short ride and experience a ride on an open platform bus.”