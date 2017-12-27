Community party organised by students

The Student Union at Worthing College organised a fantastic Christmas party for senior citizens.

The students prepared the food, decorated the Sanditon Conference Centre for the party, organised entertainment and collected prizes for a raffle.

Steven Foden, vice-principal, said: “I feel extremely proud of this group of students, who gave up their own time to plan and deliver this event for people in our local community and I know each of them found it a rewarding experience, learning many new skills along the way.”

Invitations were sent to various groups and clubs, including the Stroke Association’s Kestro Club, the Salvation Army and a church group from East Preston.

Brad Hardwick, president of the Student Union, said: “It was great to see our guests having such a good time. It was hugely satisfying for all of us to get such a great reaction from everyone, and they were very appreciative of all our efforts.”

The 50 guests were welcomed by the students and Jasper the college dog, who was a huge hit.

Everyone was given a free raffle ticket and the opportunity to buy more in aid of Teenage Cancer Care, the student’s charity of the year.

Entertainment was provided by Children’s First Nursery, based at the college, and the talented performing arts students. There was also a quiz, poems, monologues and songs.

The afternoon ended with everyone singing along to Christmas carols.

Tania Hunt, from the Kestro Club, wrote to the college: “Thank you from all of us for such a lovely afternoon. Your students are a delight and could not have been more welcoming.

“I personally wish them well in their future. If they retain their present outlook, they will all go far.”