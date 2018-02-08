Downs Link path in Shoreham to be temporarily re-opened

The Downs Link path in Shoreham is to be temporarily reopened now that refurbishment works at the railway bridge have been completed.

The path, which runs alongside the River Adur connecting the North and South Downs Way national trails, will reopen from Saturday (February 10), an Environment Agency spokesman confirmed.

The southern section of the path, which runs from 300 metres south of the Amsterdam Inn to the Ropetackle residential area, will be closed again in the spring to allow work on the Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls flood protection scheme to continue under and adjacent to the bridge.

A signed diversion route will be put in place while the path is closed, said the spokesman.

Phil Prydderch, Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Work on the scheme is progressing well. We are aware of the impact that the development of these schemes can have on local communities, and we thank the residents of Shoreham for their understanding.”

The path was closed in 2 phases, or sections, from August 2016 to protect local residents during construction work on the flood defences.

Once complete, the Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls scheme will reduce the tidal flood risk to thousands of homes and commercial properties in the area, as well as protecting local infrastructure such as roads, railway lines and Shoreham Airport.

Further information about the scheme is available online or by calling 03708 50650.