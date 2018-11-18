Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Rissa is a ‘pleasure’ to be around

A loveable lady with a calm and gentle character, Rissa is a 13-year-old Labrador cross collie who enjoys the peaceful side of life, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Relaxing in the company of favourite people, snoozing the day away on a comfy bed, eating and pottering about in the garden are Rissa’s favourite pastimes.

Currently in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, under their ‘home from home’ scheme, Rissa is being looked after by a foster family, who described the elderly pooch as ‘a truly kind-hearted soul who is always a pleasure to be around’.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “She is hopeful to find owners with similar interests and who could provide her with the restful retirement home that she dreams of.

“Now well into her senior years, Rissa has developed some mobility issues which can make steps difficult. Her new abode must be a bungalow, with easy access to her own enclosed garden.”

Rissa cannot live with cats but could potentially live with another dog of a similar age and equally calm nature. Teenagers over the age of 16 could also share the home.

Tracey added: “If you are ready to open your heart and your home to an elderly dog who still has a lot of love left to give, then Rissa can’t wait to hear from you.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.