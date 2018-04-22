Dog of the Week – Hugo

Six-month-old Hugo is lively and energetic, say Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

The perfect match would be someone active who can spend lots of one-to-one time continuing fun, reward-based training.

Hugo is enthusiastic and loves to bounce around in the fields and play with toys.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Although Hugo would like to be the only pet in the household, he’s happy to have walking buddies with other friendly and confident dogs. The loveable lurcher would like to share his home with teenagers over the age of 16 and will need a garden of his own to run about in.”

For more information about Hugo, call Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.co.uk. The centre is located on Brighton Road, Shoreham.