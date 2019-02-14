Youth gang throw boat's contents into River Arun - exactly one year after similar incident

A gang of young men have thrown the contents of a boat moored in Littlehampton Harbour into the River Arun - exactly one year after a similar incident, police said.

According to Sussex Police, on Saturday, February 2, the group boarded the unoccupied 'Shelly-Ann', which was moored at Pier Road, Littlehampton, and threw some fishing tackle and a large cool box into the river.

A similar incident had occurred one year previously, on February 2, 2018, when five boats were entered at the same location and damage was caused, police said.

Police cannot confirm that the same group was involved in each of the incidents but anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 922 of 08/02.