Worthing man sent to hospital in 'life-threatening condition'

A man was taken to Worthing hospital in 'life-threatening condition' after reportedly collapsing at 9.30pm yesterday (January 26).

By Connor Gormley
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:01 am
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:06 am

Ambulance crews were called to Goring Street, in Worthing, after receiving reports that a man collapsed at approximately 9.30pm yesterday (January 26).

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) confirmed the casualty received 'emergency treatment at the scene' before being taken to hospital.

Emergency services at Goring street, Worthing