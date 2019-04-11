Worthing home served with closure order after ‘anti-social behaviour and drug issues’

A Worthing home associated with incidents of ‘anti-social behaviour and drug issues’ has been given a partial closure order, police said.

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Police said the closure order, under the Anti Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, was heard before the courts and served on Thursday, April 4.

A property in Worthing was served a partial closure order. Picture: Adur and Worthing Police

The order means that only a select few are allowed in the address for the next three months and if people who are not allowed in the address are located inside they will be arrested.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The partial closure order was at 61 Lanfranc Road, Worthing. It prevents everyone apart from the tenant, his mother and emergency services from entering the property for three months.

“The order was granted after reports were received of anti-social behaviour and drug issues.”

Officers received reports of anti-social behaviour at the address for some time, Adur and Worthing Police said.

A spokesman added: “The overall aim is to protect the local community from anti-social behaviour, prevent crime and protect the vulnerable.”

