Woman raped in Brighton Pavilion gardens

Police are investigating the rape of a woman in the grounds of Brighton Pavilion.

The woman, in her early 20s, was seen running from the grounds in a distressed state at 5.45am on Saturday morning (June 8) prompting a call to police from a concerned member of the public, police said.

Police have closed off Brighton's Royal Pavilion gardens. Picture supplied by Eddie Mitchell

According to police, she told officers that she had been raped by a man shortly beforehand and is now receiving specialist support. The area has now been cordoned off while forensic investigations take place.

Anyone with information about the incident, which is believed to have occurred around the area of the Indian Gate, or who was in the area at the time is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Cobalt.