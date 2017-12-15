VIDEO: ‘Extensive damage’ after attempted ram-raid at Broadwater shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted ram-raid at a Broadwater shop by men wearing balaclavas.

Officers received reports of two vehicles in collision with the front shutters of the Co-Op in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, causing ‘extensive damage’ at about 4.30am this morning (Friday, December 15), a police spokesman said.

Damage to the front of the shop. All photos: Eddie Mitchell

At least two men, wearing gloves and balaclavas, attempted to gain access but failed to do so, according to the spokesman.

Nothing was reported stolen.

The vehicles, described as a 4x4 Jeep or Land Rover and a Transit van, made off north towards Broadwater Green, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either of the vehicles being driven in the area, is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 117 of 15/12.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any dash cam footage of either of the vehicles.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.