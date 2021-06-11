Travellers set up camp on Southwick Green

The convoy arrived yesterday (June 10) and the situation was assessed by Sussex Police in conjunction with West Sussex County Council and Adur District Council.

Sussex Police said officers engaged with the group and a Section 61 eviction notice was given, ordering them to leave the site by 3pm today (June 11).

The group is not believed to be the same travellers who set up camp on Lancing Manor Park and Goring Gap last week.

if you have had similar callers recently, please contact us either online (link will be added) or by calling 101, quoting serials 554 of 18/05 or 932 of 19/05

After that group left the area, and a second left a camp on open ground near Lyons Farm in Worthing, Adur and Worthing Councils said four truckloads of rubbish had to be removed in a clean-up operation.