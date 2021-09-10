Three boys charged after man suffers life-changing injuries in Worthing assault

Police launched an investigation after a man was found injured in Longcroft Park shortly before 7.30pm on Sunday April 4.

The victim suffered life-changing injuries and after months in hospital, is now continuing his rehabilitation in a specialist facility, police have said.

Three youths, all boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested shortly after the assault and released on conditional bail while police carried out their enquiries.

Police at the scene in Longcroft Park. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The three boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, are due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on October 7.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward to support our investigation so far.

“I'd also like to thank the victim's family and the wider community for their support, patience and cooperation while we have carried out extensive enquiries in relation to this matter.

"We will continue to support the victim and his family as the case progresses."

A statement released by the victim's wife says: "I am so grateful to everybody for their well-wishes and donations in the weeks and months following the assault on my husband.

"We have been overwhelmed and touched by the kindness and generosity people have gone out of their way to show to me and my family.

“I would like to thank the medical staff who did such an amazing job looking after my husband in hospital, and my children for being so supportive at what has been such a difficult time for us all.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, we will not be commenting or speaking any further and we continue to ask that our privacy is respected during this time so we can focus on my husband’s recovery.”

Police in Worthing continue to carry out dedicated patrol activity in the area, to tackle reports of anti-social behaviour and criminality, and provide reassurance to the community.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, district commander for Worthing, said: “We understand the community’s concern following this assault, and this is something we take very seriously.

"We want people to be able to feel safe in the areas where they live, work and visit.

“We have stepped up our police activity in the area, including additional patrols, searches, dispersal orders and engagement with young people and other members of the public. This has been positively received so far, and it is something we will be continuing going forward.

“We also continue to work closely with partners to ensure a joined-up response to any issues that negatively impact on our communities.