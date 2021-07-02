Three arrested as police seize cash and drugs in Littlehampton

Acting on intelligence, local officers executed a search warrant in Littlehampton on Thursday morning (1 July), and subsequently entered and searched two other addresses in the town and surrounding area.

An active cannabis grow containing around 120 plants was recovered, as well as approximately £5,000 in cash and a further 18kg of cannabis.

Three people have been arrested.

One of the rooms found by Sussex Police officers

Police district commander, chief inspector Jon Carter, said: “The supply and use of drugs causes significant harm to individuals and the wider community. We are determined to tackle this, and the activity today has resulted in a significant disruption to this insidious criminal activity.

“Not all policing activity is overt, and this is a good example of where a lot of work has been done to get to the point where these searches could be carried out, and much more work will be done in the days and weeks ahead to get those involved to court.”

Two men aged 37 and 34, and a woman aged 27, all from the local area, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. They remain in police custody at this stage.

Chief inspector Carter added: “My teams and I are committed to keeping our local communities safe, and we will continue to actively pursue those who commit crime or otherwise harm our community.

Picture via Sussex Police

“I want to thank the community for their continued support and would encourage anyone who has information about those involved in crime to contact Sussex Police online, or by calling 101.