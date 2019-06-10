Created with Sketch.

This is why the police helicopter was over Worthing last night

Dozens of residents from Durrington and Goring reported hearing the police helicopter for a few hours over the town last night.

Sussex Police were out in force last night in relation to the incident

And now, Sussex Police has explained what happened.

A spokesman said: "Police investigating a domestic incident at an address in Goring-by-Sea, reported to them at 8pm on Sunday (9 June), have been searching the Worthing area for a 31-year-old man they wish to speak to.

"During the night officers and patrols on the ground were supported by a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

"A vehicle believed to have been used by the man has been recovered in Worthing, but the man himself is still missing."