Sussex Police Constable who breached standards given final written warning

Steven Green, 35, appeared at a misconduct hearing at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes between Monday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 19.

The panel, headed by an independent, legally-qualified chairman, found the nine allegations proven, confirmed police.

The matter was described as ‘very serious’ and he was given a final written warning.

Sussex Police Constable Steven Green has been given a final written warning

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.

“This officer’s behaviour towards his colleagues fell far short of the standards we expect at Sussex Police. They have let the public and their colleagues down.

“The police service has a national code of ethics that we expect officers and staff to abide by - including showing respect and courtesy.