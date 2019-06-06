Steyning A283 hit and run leaves 60-year-old man in hospital

A 60-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a hit and run in Steyning.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a Steyning man in a layby off the A283 in Steyning yesterday (June 5).

The man was hit by the car shortly before 6.30pm, police said, which then drove off.

Two people were arrested soon afterwards and remain in custody, said police.

The victim is being treated at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, police added.

A police spokesman said: "Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident – or anyone who has dash cam or CCTV which may have captured it – to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1073 of 05/06.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online."