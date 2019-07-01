A Sompting man arrested in Worthing for being 21 times over the drug-drive limit has been banned from driving.

Lee Galton, 39, unemployed, of Cokeham Road, Sompting, was arrested in Goring Road, Worthing, on December 24, and charged with driving with 214mcg of MDMA per litre of blood in his system, police said. The legal limit is 10mcg. He was also charged with possession of cannabis.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 7, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

240 motorists were arrested in Sussex as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1 to January 1.

Of those, 126 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge, police said.

Others convicted in the crackdown included Paul Whybrow, 39, a roofer, of Angola Road, Broadwater.

According to police, he was arrested in Goring Road, Worthing, on December 11, and charged with driving with 115mcg of cocaine and more than 800mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit for cocaine and benzoylecgonine - what cocaine breaks down into in your system - is 10mcg and 50mcg respectively, making him more than 11 times and 16 times the limit at the time.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 4 June, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £60 fine.

Paul White, 48, a carpenter, of Meadow Road, Worthing, was also arrested in Bedford Row, Worthing, on December 1, and charged with driving with 11mcg of cocaine and 463mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system. He was also charged with possession of diamorphine, and driving without a valid licence, insurance or a test certificate.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 7 June, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £600 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.