Shoreham stabbing attack - Liam Hanley cleared of attempted murder

Liam Hanley has been found not guilty of attempted murder in connection with a savage stabbing attack in Shoreham.

Hanley, 32, of no fixed address and unemployed, was accused of trying to kill his girlfriend in a savage knife attack last year.

Sarah Harries suffered extensive injuries in the terrifying stabbing incident

Following two weeks of evidence Judge Christine Henson QC summed up the trial for the jury on Monday.

Jurors were then sent out on Monday afternoon to consider their verdict.

Today they announced that Hanley has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

However he was found guilty of another charge.

The attack happened in Sussex Wharf in Shoreham last year

Hanley was accused of carrying out savage attempted murder

Sarah Harries suffered up to 39 stab wounds including having her throat slit, according to the prosecution.

She told the trial that Hanley attacked her in the bathroom with a kitchen knife.

In her police interview she described how Hanley walked into the bathroom with a strange look on his face she had never seen before.

“That was what really scared me.

“I did not have a chance to think. He grabbed my hair and slit my throat.”

Jury return their verdict

After several days' deliberation, jurors announced their verdict this afternoon.

Hanley was found not guilty of attempted murder.

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to be sentenced on May 10.