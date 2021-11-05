Detectives are investigating after a 65-year-old local man sustained chest and back wounds following an incident in Elm Place, around 3.37pm on Tuesday (November 2).

Sussex Police said the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a 'serious but stable condition'.

A second man, also aged 65 and from Rustington, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said he remained in police custody, as of 4pm on Thursday (November 4).

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Pauline Lane, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident involving two men known to each other, and I’d like to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

“We’re urging anyone who saw what happened, or captured anything on dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, to come forward.

“In the meantime, the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”