Public ‘lost for words’ at Goring mum who stole £130,000 from her loving family

A Goring mum who lied about having cancer and stole £130,000 from her loving family has been branded ‘selfish’ and ‘absolutely horrible’.

Asha Dawes, 22, of Nelson Road, took so much from her grandparents behind their backs that they were left ‘skeletal’ and stranded in Spain, Hove Crown Court heard yesterday. Click here to read the original story.

Asha Dawes pictured outside Hove Crown Court at a previous hearing

Since the story was published last night, members of the public have taken to social media to express their horror at Dawes’ crimes.

Writing on our Facebook page, Sue Goble Lancaster said: “What a nasty, selfish, evil woman.

“How could she make her family think she had cancer and let them lose their home for her?

“Hope she gets everything dhe deserves and pays her family back.”

Claire Cook commented: “Just read this and am lost for words!

“How anyone can lie about having cancer I will never know.”

Tim Kimber said it was ‘absolutely horrible’.

Kath Banner commented: “There is no sentence long enough to compensate the poor people for the anguish and heartache this awful woman has put them through.

“I hope they can rebuild their lives. Sadly the money has gone but they have each other.”